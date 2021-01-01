Retool and invest for the virtual and hybrid event future
The pandemic has forever redefined marketing event strategy. COVID-19 forced marketers around the world to quickly pivot to virtual events, and as the pandemic winds down, there’s no returning back to “normal.” Marketers must reevaluate their virtual and hybrid events strategies and technologies to successfully meet customer expectations and achieve customer engagement, marketing, and sales goals.
Forrester Research has performed proprietary research to unlock insights regarding the future of marketing events and how organizations can best leverage virtual/hybrid event technology to exceed the performance of their legacy physical events.
In this report, you can learn:
Offered Free by: BlueJeans by Verizon
See All Resources from: BlueJeans by Verizon
Thank you
This download should complete shortly. If the resource doesn't automatically download, please, click here.
Thank you
This download should complete shortly. If the resource doesn't automatically download, please, click here.